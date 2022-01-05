SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

COVID-19: OHL to continue with 2021-22 season amid new Ontario restrictions

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted January 5, 2022 12:48 pm
Owen Bennett of the Guelph Storm gets ready to make a save during a game against the London Knights on Dec. 18, 2021. View image in full screen
Owen Bennett of the Guelph Storm gets ready to make a save during a game against the London Knights on Dec. 18, 2021. Luke Durda / OHL Images

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has reaffirmed its plans to continue with the league’s 2021-22 season in light of new COVID-19 restrictions issued by the Ontario government.

The league says it made the decision following a meeting with its board of governors Wednesday morning, the same day the new restrictions took effect.

Read more: Online learning, business closures, restrictions and surgery reductions begin again in Ontario

The slew of restrictions announced earlier this week include prohibiting fans from viewing games in-person at Ontario-based OHL arenas, meaning the league’s upcoming games in Ontario will be played in front of empty stands.

Prior to the latest restrictions, the Ontario government had capped arena capacity at 1,000 people on Dec. 30, 2021.

The OHL’s three U.S.-based teams, the Erie Otters, the Flint Firebirds and the Saginaw Spirit, will not be subject to Ontario’s restrictions when playing at home.

“The OHL is currently in conversation with government and public health and will have further updates in this area in the very near future,” said the league in a statement released on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, 42 games in the OHL have been postponed due to issues surrounding COVID-19.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Financial repercussions of Ontario’s latest COVID restrictions' Financial repercussions of Ontario’s latest COVID restrictions
Financial repercussions of Ontario’s latest COVID restrictions
