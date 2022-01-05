COVID-19: OHL to continue with 2021-22 season amid new Ontario restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has reaffirmed its plans to continue with the league’s 2021-22 season in light of new COVID-19 restrictions issued by the Ontario government.

The league says it made the decision following a meeting with its board of governors Wednesday morning, the same day the new restrictions took effect.

The slew of restrictions announced earlier this week include prohibiting fans from viewing games in-person at Ontario-based OHL arenas, meaning the league’s upcoming games in Ontario will be played in front of empty stands.

Prior to the latest restrictions, the Ontario government had capped arena capacity at 1,000 people on Dec. 30, 2021.

The OHL’s three U.S.-based teams, the Erie Otters, the Flint Firebirds and the Saginaw Spirit, will not be subject to Ontario’s restrictions when playing at home.

“The OHL is currently in conversation with government and public health and will have further updates in this area in the very near future,” said the league in a statement released on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, 42 games in the OHL have been postponed due to issues surrounding COVID-19.

— with files from The Canadian Press

