Health

Online learning, business closures, restrictions and surgery reductions begin again in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2022 6:10 am
Stricter COVID-19 measures are taking effect in Ontario today.

School classes will run remotely until at least Jan. 17, while most other measures, including business closures, are slated to last at least 21 days.

Hospitals are ordered to pause all non-urgent surgeries to free up staff to cover absences and the rising number of hospitalized virus patients.

Read more: Ontario moves schools to online learning, bans indoor dining and issues new COVID capacity restrictions

Several kinds of business including cinemas, gyms, theatres and restaurants must close for indoor activities.

Some other businesses including retail stores and personal care services are limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Social gatherings are limited to five people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
