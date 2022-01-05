N.S. Liberal leader Iain Rankin announces he’s stepping down, 5 months after election loss

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Liberal leader Iain Rankin, who led the party to defeat for the first time in eight years during the August election, has announced he is stepping down.

During a Zoom news conference Wednesday, Rankin said he decided to leave the role after spending time with his family over the holidays.

“After having that time to reflect, I have decided that the best path forward for the Nova Scotia Liberal party is to step down and make room for a new leader,” he said.

Rankin was two months away from facing a mandatory leadership review.

He said he will remain leader of the Liberal party until a new leader is chosen, and he will continue serving as MLA for Timberlea-Prospect.

Story continues below advertisement

Rankin, 38, became leader of the Liberal party — and premier, by extension — in February of 2021, replacing former premier Stephen McNeil, who held the seat for more than seven years before his resignation.

However, Rankin’s role as premier was short-lived. After calling an election on Aug. 20, 2021, his campaign was marred by scandals after he disclosed two previous drunk driving charges, and after a former Liberal candidate accused his party of not allowing her to run because of her “boudoir photos.”

The Liberals ended up losing the August election handily to the Progressive Conservatives, which walked away from the race with a majority government.

During Wednesday’s conference, Rankin acknowledged the “disappointing” election results. He said if he could do it over again, he would have improved the party’s communication strategy and released the party’s platform earlier.

However, he said he has support from the Liberal caucus and his decision to step down was his, not the party’s.

“No one said that I must go,” he said.

Rankin is the second Opposition party leader to announce he is stepping down in the months following the provincial election in August.

Story continues below advertisement

In November, provincial NDP leader Gary Burrill announced he will step down. He, too, remains on the job until the party chooses a replacement.

More to come.