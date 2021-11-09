Gary Burrill stepping down as N.S. NDP leader

Nova Scotia NDP leader Gary Burrill is stepping down after nearly six years in the role.

In a press conference Tuesday, Burrill said he will stay on as MLA for Halifax Chebucto and as leader until the party chooses his replacement.

He took over the role in February 2016 after running a leadership campaign that promised to return the party to its left-leaning roots. A United Church minister and self-proclaimed socialist, he has said he views his political work as an expression of his ministry vocation.

NS NDP leader @GaryBurrill announces he is stepping down as party leader today. He’ll remain on as the MLA for Halifax Chebucto. Burrill said it’s the right time to renew the leadership of the party. #nspoli pic.twitter.com/Sz5HQmpCud — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomasHFX) November 9, 2021

Burrill beat out two sitting MLAs for the top job, even though he didn’t have a seat. He was elected in 2017 in the riding of Halifax Chebucto, defeating Liberal incumbent Joaquim Stroink.

He was first elected in Colchester–Musquodoboit Harbour in 2009 and lost the seat when the province’s only NDP government was swept from power in 2013. He served as Minister of Community Services in Darrell Dexter’s government.

One of the most important parts of leadership is knowing when the time has come for renewal, and knowing when to bring your own leadership to a conclusion. In my judgement, this is that time. (1/3) — Gary Burrill (@GaryBurrill) November 9, 2021

As leader of the third party, Burrill has been a consistent critic of both the Liberal and Progressive Conservative governments on issues like rent control, health care and poverty. He’s been a fixture at labour rallies and protests, particularly during the labour disputes between the Stephen McNeil-led Liberal government and the province’s teachers union.

At the end of this year’s fall sitting, the NDP took credit for forcing Tim Houston’s PC government to commit to ending discriminatory birth alerts, and extend a temporary cap on rent increases until 2023.

“We came into the house and saw a throne speech where rent control didn’t even get a syllable and within two weeks we were able to get a two-year extension on the rent cap,” Burrill said on Nov. 5.

He led the party into the 2021 election with five seats and expanded the caucus to six members, taking just over 20 per cent of the popular vote.

That was a worse showing than 2017, when the party won just over 21 per cent of the popular vote and elected seven MLAs.

There are no details yet on when the NDP plan to hold a leadership convention, or who may be interested in running for the job.

