N.B. one of last Canadian provinces to end controversial birth alert practice

New Brunswick has become one of the last provinces to end its use of birth alerts, a controversial practice that involves alerts being sent to hospital authorities to make them aware of “potential risks regarding the safety of an unborn child.” It can result in child welfare services removing the baby from the parent’s care after it’s born.

The practice has been criticized for targeting Indigenous parents and other marginalized groups, and the final report from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) has recommended putting an end to them.

Birth alerts have now been axed in most Canadian provinces and territories, though they are still issued in Quebec and are under review in Nova Scotia.

Read more: Call renewed to end controversial birth alert practice in Nova Scotia

Story continues below advertisement

In a release Friday, the government of New Brunswick said it has discontinued the practice, effective immediately, and will place more emphasis on supporting expectant mothers.

“Putting an end to birth alerts in New Brunswick is a step towards reconciliation,” said Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn in a release.

“Birth alerts have been considered controversial because they risked being seen as being discriminatory and unfairly targeting Indigenous and marginalized communities. Our government will continue to work with all New Brunswick communities and authorities to help ensure that all children are born into a safe and loving environment.”

The province said other existing protection measures for newborns will remain in place. “According to the Family Services Act, all New Brunswickers have the legal obligation to report child abuse or suspected child abuse, which includes abandonment, desertion, physical or emotional neglect,” the release said.

Bruce Fitch, the Minister of Social Development, said the elimination of birth alerts is “intended to support healing of all families and communities.”

“It is also important to focus on prevention efforts and furthering education about programs and services that are available to parents and expectant mothers, fathers and families,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Fitch said the Department of Social Development will continue to work with stakeholders and partners to reinforce legal obligations set out on the Family Services Act concerning abuse or suspected abuse.

The release said birth parent services will continue to be offered by the department, and social workers will engage with expectant parents, with their consent, to develop a plan for the birth and subsequent care of their children.

More to come