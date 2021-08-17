N.S. election: Progressive Conservatives projected to win

Send this page to someone via email

Global News is projecting the Progressive Conservatives, led by Tim Houston, will win the 41st Nova Scotia election.

So far, the PCs have been elected or are leading in 29 seats, compared with the Liberals’ 15 and the NDP’s 10. Twenty-eight seats are needed to form a majority government.

This could end an eight-year run for the provincial Liberals, which have been led by Iain Rankin since February. It also ends the streak of incumbent provincial governments winning pandemic elections across Canada.

“We are feeling awesome,” said Cameron MacKeen, co-chair of the PC campaign, from the campaign’s headquarters Tuesday night. “Two-and-a-half months ago, the polls had us 28 points behind, and we are about to form government. This is an amazing night.”

The Progressive Conservatives unveiled a left-leaning, big-spending platform that focused on improving the health-care system — an issue that eventually became one of the dominant themes of the campaign.

“Tim Houston’s vision for fixing health care resonated,” MacKeen said.

The NDP, which held five seats at dissolution, also made gains, increasing their seat count with wins in Halifax.

‘I don’t think it’s over yet’

The incumbent Liberals, led by 38-year-old Iain Rankin, campaigned on pledges aimed at capitalizing on post-pandemic optimism, while at the same time preaching tight-fisted fiscal conservatism.

Speaking from the Liberal party headquarters just before 10 p.m., former Liberal MLA Diana Whalen said that she was disappointed with the night so far, but she was optimistic about scooping up some more seats before the count is over.

“I’m certainly worried. I’m concerned and disappointed for the early results, but I don’t think it’s over yet,” she said.

“I’ve seen many elections where the advance polls and the people who voted early make all the difference, and in these tight races that we’re looking at, which quite a number of them are, I think this could really turn the tables.”

Some ridings are seeing some major upsets from the blue wave. Two Liberal cabinet ministers, Lloyd Hines and Randy Delorey, have lost their seats to PC candidates so far.

In Cumberland North, independent candidate Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin — who was booted from the PC caucus in June for her role in a protest that ended up shutting down the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border — has been re-elected.

The province last elected a PC majority government in 1999, when the party was led by John Hamm.

While the PCs won the next two elections in 2003 and 2006, they were reduced to a minority government both times, before being beaten by the NDP in 2009.

More to come.

— with files from Nathalie Sturgeon and The Canadian Press