N.S. Premier Iain Rankin admits to two past drunk driving charges amid election speculation

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin disclosed Monday he had two drunk driving charges in his past, one of which he was acquitted of.

Rankin, 38, made the admission at the beginning of a scheduled COVID-19 briefing, saying the charges were in 2003 and 2005.

He said he made then-leader of the Liberal Party, Stephen McNeil, aware of the charges prior to running for election in 2013. He said he disclosed the information again when he decided to run for the leadership.

“I have never kept it a secret. I have moved on with my life and always drive responsibly,” he said.

“I’ve heard some people start to ask questions and I think I owe it to all Nova Scotians that I take this opportunity to speak directly about what happened and the lessons I learned 18 years ago.”

He called it a “very poor decision,” said it was “half a lifetime ago” and something his friends and family were always aware of.

There has been widespread speculation an election call is looming, as the Liberals continue to roll out spending announcements

