Canada

Regina woman facing charges after domestic dispute, spitting on officer

By Josh Sigurdson Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 10:42 pm
Regina woman facing charges after domestic dispute, spitting on officer - image
File / Global News

A Regina woman is facing charges following a domestic dispute in city’s east end.

On New Year’s Eve, police were called to the 100 block of Froom Crescent for a reported domestic assault.

Saskatchewan RCMP received 1,841 service calls within three days

The 21-year-old female victim, the suspect’s sister, was found to have sustained injuries related to physical assault.

As police arrested the suspect, she allegedly spit on one of the officers.

The 24-year-old female suspect has been charged with mischief and assault. Her name is not being released to avoid identifying the victim.

Click to play video: 'Regina Police Service receives approval from city council for its 2022 budget' Regina Police Service receives approval from city council for its 2022 budget
Regina Police Service receives approval from city council for its 2022 budget – Dec 16, 2021

 

