Regina woman facing charges after domestic dispute, spitting on officer

A Regina woman is facing charges following a domestic dispute in city’s east end.
On New Year’s Eve, police were called to the 100 block of Froom Crescent for a reported domestic assault.
The 21-year-old female victim, the suspect’s sister, was found to have sustained injuries related to physical assault.
As police arrested the suspect, she allegedly spit on one of the officers.
The 24-year-old female suspect has been charged with mischief and assault. Her name is not being released to avoid identifying the victim.
