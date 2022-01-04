Menu

Comments

Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP received 1,841 service calls within three days

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 5:08 pm
The Saskatchewan RCMP’s Division Operational Communication Centre (DOCC) received a total of 1,841 calls for service December 31-January 2. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan RCMP’s Division Operational Communication Centre (DOCC) received a total of 1,841 calls for service December 31-January 2. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

The Saskatchewan RCMP have reported an outstanding number of service calls in a three-day span. According to a statement, the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Division Operational Communication Centre (DOCC) received a total of 1,841 calls for service from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.

On Dec. 31, 2021, the Saskatchewan RCMP DOCC received 534 calls for service. From Jan. 1-2, 2022, the Saskatchewan RCMP DOCC received 1,298 calls for service. For the entire month of December, Saskatchewan RCMP DOCC received 27,116 calls for service.

“New Year’s eve and morning have been associated with increased calls for service in past years and this weekend was no exception,” stated S/Sgt. Devin Pugh, officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP DOCC in a release.

“DOCC call takers speak with people sometimes experiencing their worst days. It’s important we anticipate increased calls around major dates and events and adjust DOCC resources accordingly so we continue to provide an exceptional level of service to the public.”

Police stated that the busiest time period was between 11 p.m. Dec. 31 and 11 a.m. Jan. 1, when the majority of calls were received.

Police say, in addition to the calls for service DOCC call takers manage every shift, they complete police officer wellbeing checks and provide other assistance to on-duty police officers.

