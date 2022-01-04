Menu

Crime

Calgary, Abbotsford men charged after string of robberies in lower mainland B.C.

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 3:12 pm
RCMP patch computer police View image in full screen
File: An RCMP officer. Courtesty: RCMP

Police have charged two young men after a string of robberies in British Columbia.

The Surrey RCMP robbery unit along with Langley RCMP and the Abbotsford Police Department were investigating three separate robberies that took place in the lower mainland.

Between Oct. 2-11, 2021 the robberies allegedly took place at two cell phone stores — one in Surrey, the other in Langley — and the third robbery at a pharmacy in Abbotsford.

Read more: Two men face 70 charges after spree of thefts in Surrey, B.C.

While none of the employees sustained significant physical injures, these type of crimes can have a lasting emotional impact, said Surrey RCMP media relations officer, Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

On Nov. 18, 2021, RCMP conducted a search warrant at a home in Abbotsford along with a house in Calgary with the assistance of the Calgary Police Service. One person was taken into custody by CPS in the Calgary home.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Dec. 17, 2021, 21-year-old Jaden Kahnapace-Newton of Calgary was charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of forcible confinement, three counts of breach of release order, trafficking property obtained by a crime and possession of property obtained by crime.

Read more: More than $13M worth of drugs seized after online drug trafficking investigation with ties to Alberta and B.C.

Erat Odongi, 22, of Abbotsford was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of forcible confinement. Abbotsford Police Department located and arrested Odongi three days later.

We appreciate the assistance and cooperation of our policing partners in Langley, Abbotsford, and Calgary, for helping advance these multi-jurisdictional robbery investigations.

Both men remain in custody with court dates pending.

