Calgary, Abbotsford men charged after string of robberies in lower mainland B.C.

Police have charged two young men after a string of robberies in British Columbia.

The Surrey RCMP robbery unit along with Langley RCMP and the Abbotsford Police Department were investigating three separate robberies that took place in the lower mainland.

Between Oct. 2-11, 2021 the robberies allegedly took place at two cell phone stores — one in Surrey, the other in Langley — and the third robbery at a pharmacy in Abbotsford.

While none of the employees sustained significant physical injures, these type of crimes can have a lasting emotional impact, said Surrey RCMP media relations officer, Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

On Nov. 18, 2021, RCMP conducted a search warrant at a home in Abbotsford along with a house in Calgary with the assistance of the Calgary Police Service. One person was taken into custody by CPS in the Calgary home.

On Dec. 17, 2021, 21-year-old Jaden Kahnapace-Newton of Calgary was charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of forcible confinement, three counts of breach of release order, trafficking property obtained by a crime and possession of property obtained by crime.

Erat Odongi, 22, of Abbotsford was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of forcible confinement. Abbotsford Police Department located and arrested Odongi three days later.

We appreciate the assistance and cooperation of our policing partners in Langley, Abbotsford, and Calgary, for helping advance these multi-jurisdictional robbery investigations.

Both men remain in custody with court dates pending.