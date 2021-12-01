Two men face 70 charges after spree of thefts in Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from Surrey, B.C., are facing a combined 70 charges after a month-long investigation that uncovered multiple thefts throughout Metro Vancouver.

Christian Gauvreau-May, 28, has been charged with 59 offences, including breaking and entering, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of identity documents, and breach of probation.

Tawny Johnson-Goldrick, 31, has been charged with 11 offences, including theft under $5,000, breaking and entering, and possession of stolen property.

View image in full screen A variety of stolen items have been returned to their original owners by Surrey RCMP after a theft spree spanning multiple Metro Vancouver properties. Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP first arrested Gauvreau-May on Sept. 15 in an allegedly stolen vehicle.

That arrest led to the launch of a larger investigation by the RCMP’s Auto Crime Target Team, which uncovered evidence of multiple thefts in Surrey, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Delta and West Vancouver.

On Oct. 8, the auto crime team executed several search warrants and uncovered a variety of stolen goods, including electronics, video games, personal care products, private mail and identity documents.

The Mounties couldn’t estimate the overall value of the goods due to the sheer volume, they said Wednesday, but a number of the items have been returned to their owners.

“When someone breaks into your vehicle or your home, it violates your personal space which is sacred to all of us,” said Cst. Sarbjit Sangha in a Wednesday press release.

“Surrey RCMP is committed to making our city a safe place to live and we will continue to strategically combat property crime.”

Gauvreau-May remains in police custody.