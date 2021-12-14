More than $13M worth of drugs seized after online drug trafficking investigation with ties to Alberta and B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service has seized more than $13 million worth of drugs following an eight-month investigation into the illegal online sale of psilocybin and cannabis products.

In April, the CPS said it received information about the illegal sale of drugs through a website believed to be operating out of a Calgary residence.

The CPS cybercrime team began an investigation which led police to identify potential suspects. They also identified several properties in British Columbia that police said were being used as production, distribution and storage sites for the drug trafficking operation.

Police allege the suspects were using the site “www.thechronfather.ca” to sell psilocybin, also known as mushrooms, and cannabis to people across Canada. Through this platform, police allege the sellers brought in more than $11 million since January 2021.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7 and Wednesday, Dec. 8, five search warrants were executed simultaneously at properties in Calgary, Kelowna and Beaverdell, B.C.

During the searches, police seized:

Approximately $13 million worth of cannabis, including roughly 2,636 kilograms of dried cannabis and cannabis plants, 7.2 kilograms of shatter, and various amounts of cannabis oils/resin and edibles

More than $85,000 worth of psilocybin, also known as mushrooms, in both dried and gummy forms

$63,000 in Canadian currency

Four rifles and various ammunition

A Ford F350 as proceeds of crime

“By operating outside of the regulated cannabis production, processing and distribution channels, these individuals put citizens at significant risk,” said CPS Insp. Phil Hoetger

“Not only did purchases made through this website fund illegal organized criminal activities, production and storage facilities of this size are often the target of accompanying violence that puts our community at risk. Additionally, without any regulatory oversight, there were no measures in place to ensure that these products were safe for consumption.”

The CPS said civil forfeiture offices in Alberta and B.C. have started proceedings against funds in an Alberta bank account, as well as a number of assets in B.C., including four properties and several bank accounts.

Two people were arrested when the search warrants were executed. Charges are pending.