That’s it, back to Winnipeg: ‘Simpsons’ give another nod to city in new episode

You may not be able to find Springfield, the home of the animated Simpson family, on a map, but the long-running cartoon’s writers certainly know where to find Winnipeg.

The acclaimed TV series referenced the city — in this case, its back-to-back champion CFL team — again in its latest episode Sunday night.

A Winnipeg Blue Bombers-branded bus makes an appearance in the episode of The Simpsons, as a group of American football players decide to try their luck up north in the CFL.

The nod to the Grey Cup champs isn’t the first time Winnipeg has been referenced on the popular animated show.

In the 1996 episode Bart on the Road, a scene featuring a disgruntled parent yelling, “That’s it, back to Winnipeg” is perhaps the best-known Winnipeg reference — but Simpsons characters actually visited Manitoba in 2005’s Midnight Rx.

View image in full screen The Simpsons visited Winnipeg in 2005. Simpsonswiki

The city has also been referenced frequently in films and TV series, from a nod in Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps to episodes of Cheers, The Sopranos and The Office.

