Winnipeggers flood Portage and Main after Bombers’ Grey Cup win

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are back-to-back Grey Cup champions, and Winnipeggers celebrated the win at the city’s most famous intersection Sunday night.

Bomber fans started gathering at Portage and Main after the team beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a spectacular overtime finish in Hamilton 33-25.

About 200 people flooded the intersection by 9:30 p.m. and the crowd continued to grow.

View image in full screen People gathered at Portage and Main after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers\’ win Sunday, December 12, 2021. William Reimer/Global News

“I’m on cloud nine Bob, it’s amazing,” said QB Zach Collaros told CJOB’s Bob Irving immediately after the game.

Collaros was named Grey Cup MVP.

“Unbelievable. So proud of our team, our coaches, our entire organization, fought through it, fought through this game, fought through this entire season, kept everyone safe. So proud,” said Bombers president Wade Miller.

View image in full screen People gathered at Portage and Main after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ win Sunday, December 12, 2021. William Reimer/Global News

“This team is amazing,” said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, who talked to Global News in Hamilton.

“You gotta give credit to Hamilton … that was a really hard game to watch,” said Bowman, who admitted he had knots in his stomach most of the game.

The Blue and Gold beat the Tiger-Cats to pick up the title in 2019 as well.

The 2020 CFL season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Bombers last won back-to-back Grey Cups in 1962.

BOMBERS WIN!! 🏈💙💛 Congratulations to our @Wpg_BlueBombers !! This was an amazing game and we are so proud of our team.

Let’s bring home that cup! #FortheW pic.twitter.com/rS7jCG19Te — Heather Stefanson (@HStefansonMB) December 13, 2021

That was mind blowing! Congrats @Wpg_BlueBombers on an amazing come-from-behind overtime victory capped by a three-man bobble interception. Unreal! #GreyCup2021 #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/IIZMcDV4UM — Dougald Lamont (@DougaldLamont) December 13, 2021

Congratulations @Wpg_BlueBombers on repeat Grey Cup Championships!! Congrats to Wade Miller, Coach O’Shea and all players, coaches and staff—you’ve put together a remarkable franchise!#ForTheW#DefendTheCup#LetsDefendAgain https://t.co/dR6uiMtyqI — Wab Kinew (@WabKinew) December 13, 2021

What a fantastic football game! Way to go @Wpg_BlueBombers…we’ve had a ton of fun watching you win this season! #ForTheW #GreyCupChampions pic.twitter.com/93Vj5MxmA5 — Felicia Wiltshire (@fe_wilt) December 13, 2021

3:16 Winnipeg nurse heading to the 108th Grey Cup Winnipeg nurse heading to the 108th Grey Cup