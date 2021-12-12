Winnipeggers flood Portage and Main after Bombers’ Grey Cup win

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are back-to-back Grey Cup champions, and Winnipeggers celebrated the win at the city’s most famous intersection Sunday night.
Bomber fans started gathering at Portage and Main after the team beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a spectacular overtime finish in Hamilton 33-25.
About 200 people flooded the intersection by 9:30 p.m. and the crowd continued to grow.
“I’m on cloud nine Bob, it’s amazing,” said QB Zach Collaros told CJOB’s Bob Irving immediately after the game.
Collaros was named Grey Cup MVP.
“Unbelievable. So proud of our team, our coaches, our entire organization, fought through it, fought through this game, fought through this entire season, kept everyone safe. So proud,” said Bombers president Wade Miller.
“This team is amazing,” said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, who talked to Global News in Hamilton.
“You gotta give credit to Hamilton … that was a really hard game to watch,” said Bowman, who admitted he had knots in his stomach most of the game.
The Blue and Gold beat the Tiger-Cats to pick up the title in 2019 as well.
The 2020 CFL season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
The Bombers last won back-to-back Grey Cups in 1962.
