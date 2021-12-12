Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeggers flood Portage and Main after Bombers’ Grey Cup win

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted December 12, 2021 10:44 pm
Click to play video: ''
Fans gather at Portage and Main.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are back-to-back Grey Cup champions, and Winnipeggers celebrated the win at the city’s most famous intersection Sunday night.

Bomber fans started gathering at Portage and Main after the team beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a spectacular overtime finish in Hamilton 33-25.

Story continues below advertisement

About 200 people flooded the intersection by 9:30 p.m. and the crowd continued to grow.

People gathered at Portage and Main after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers\’ win Sunday, December 12, 2021. View image in full screen
People gathered at Portage and Main after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers\’ win Sunday, December 12, 2021. William Reimer/Global News

Read more: Grey Cup: Blue Bombers down Tiger-Cats 33-25 in overtime to win in 2021 Grey Cup

“I’m on cloud nine Bob, it’s amazing,” said QB Zach Collaros told CJOB’s Bob Irving immediately after the game.

Collaros was named Grey Cup MVP.

“Unbelievable. So proud of our team, our coaches, our entire organization, fought through it, fought through this game, fought through this entire season, kept everyone safe. So proud,” said Bombers president Wade Miller.

People gathered at Portage and Main after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ win Sunday, December 12, 2021. View image in full screen
People gathered at Portage and Main after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ win Sunday, December 12, 2021. William Reimer/Global News

“This team is amazing,” said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, who talked to Global News in Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

“You gotta give credit to Hamilton … that was a really hard game to watch,” said Bowman, who admitted he had knots in his stomach most of the game.

Read more: Champions set to be removed from Grey Cup, replaced by Bombers or Ticats

The Blue and Gold beat the Tiger-Cats to pick up the title in 2019 as well.

Trending Stories

The 2020 CFL season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Bombers last won back-to-back Grey Cups in 1962.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg nurse heading to the 108th Grey Cup' Winnipeg nurse heading to the 108th Grey Cup
Winnipeg nurse heading to the 108th Grey Cup
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Sports tagCFL tagWinnipeg Blue Bombers tagCanadian Football League tagGrey Cup tagHamilton Tiger-Cats tag2021 grey cup tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers