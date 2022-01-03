Okanagan residents set New Year’s Resolutions and hope for brighter 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan residents are gliding into the new year at the skating rink at Kelowna’s Stuart Park, enjoying the wintery air with high hopes for the year ahead and with their new year’s resolutions top of mind.

Celebrating his ninth birthday at the rink with friends, Parker has one resolution on his list.

“Spend more time with my family,” he said.

Seven-year-old Itsuki got a start on one of her resolutions just two days into the new year.

“[Doing] more like ice-skating and swimming,” she said, explaining why she likes rinks and skating so much. “It’s like a slippery slide place. It’s very fast, like running, that’s why I like it.”

Skating with their kids, Sarah and Cole Garniss are on track to make good on their New Year’s goal.

“Just to stay active,” Sarah Garniss said. “Just to keep having fun and enjoy the Okanagan.”

Taking on as lofty a goal is eight-year-old Lochlan.

“Do more good deeds for the earth and keep trash out of the ocean,” he said.

The excitement for the possibility that lies ahead in 2022 has not worn off for the next generation.