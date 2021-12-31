Menu

Lifestyle

Families spend New Year’s Eve at Kelowna ice rinks gliding into a brighter new year

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 6:53 pm
Click to play video: 'New Year’s Fun on Kelowna ice rinks' New Year’s Fun on Kelowna ice rinks
With the extra time, Kelowna residents had on their hands after New Year's Eve plans were cancelled once again many laced up their skates and headed to the nearest rink. Sydney Morton has more.

There’s nothing quite like the freedom you feel gliding on the ice, feeling cold winter air on your face, at your neighbourhood ice rink. Kelowna has a few rinks.

Residents passed around a puck today in Crawford Estates.

“It’s really awesome being able to come out and play hockey with the boys and get outside during all these COVID times,” said Stephane Poirier.

The rink was filled with friends looking to pass some time.

“I thought I’d come out with a couple of buddies and have some fun, meet some new people,” said Trey Baker.

At Scotty Creek’s Community Park there’s fun for the whole family, and kids can practice their skills.

“I like shooting the puck around and when you score a goal,” said Hannah Ferguson, 9-years-old.

Hannah enjoyed the rink with her grandparents, Paul and Irene, and her younger sister.

“It just brings everybody together, especially in the winter,” said Irene.

On a section of frozen Blair Pond, kids can lace up their skates and work on their aim.

“It’s just awesome to get back out on the pond,” said Tyler Bates, 9-years-old.

“You can meet a lot of nice people and you can just say, ‘Hey can I play with you?’, and then they just let you.”

These aren’t the only rinks where you can glide into what you hope will be a brighter new year.

There are rinks at Joe Rich Park and Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna.

 

 

 

