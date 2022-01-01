Menu

Crime

Two Hamilton police officers seriously injured during New Year’s Eve RIDE stop

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 1, 2022 2:47 pm
File photo. Hamilton Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Hamilton Police. Global News

Hamilton police say they are investigating a fail-to-remain during a New Year’s Eve RIDE traffic stop that resulted in two officers sustaining serious injuries.

Police said it was around 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, when a driver in a 2020 Hyundai Sante Fe suddenly pulled out of the car lineup and drove through the RIDE lanes striking two officers who were speaking to other drivers.

The officers were left unconscious and sustained serious injuries, police said Saturday, adding that both officers were in hospital requiring surgery for their injuries.

The RIDE traffic stop was being conducted in the southbound lanes of the Claremont Access.

Hamilton police search for missing high-risk offender

Police said the Sante Fe is believed to have been involved in an earlier incident near Fennell Avenue and Hoover Crescent.

Investigators said officers approached a driver who was allegedly unconscious at the wheel. As the officers tried to make an arrest the driver drove off hitting a police cruiser before fleeing the area, police allege.

The vehicle was recovered a short time later near Inverness Avenue and Belair Drive, with no driver.

“This incident is a stark reminder about the dangerous job our officers face every day. This is not how we wanted to start 2022 but we are hopeful the officers will make a full recovery,” said Hamilton Police Chief Frank Bergen.

