Hamilton police search for missing high-risk offender

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are appealing to the public for help in locating a high-risk offender who went missing on Thursday.

Police say 43-year-old McLean Casey was convicted of criminal offences in 2004 and recently violated his detention order.

He was last seen in downtown Hamilton.

Casey is described as a man five feet nine inches tall and 265 pounds, with short curly black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black winter coat, tan pants and a black toque.

If you come across Casey, please do not approach and call 911 immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this incident, you are asked to contact the Central Patrol staff sergeant at 905-546-4725.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.