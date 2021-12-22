Hamilton Police investigating fatal shooting on Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police are investigating the city’s 19th homicide of the year after the fatal shooting of a young man on the Mountain, Tuesday night.

Detectives say a 24-year-old man was found lying in the driveway of his home on Darcy Court near Upper Wentworth and Mohawk about 9:30 PM.

He was rushed to hospital where he died a short time later.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as they conduct a search for suspects and vehicle descriptions.

Investigators are also asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Brewster at 905-546-4067.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at Crime Stoppers.

