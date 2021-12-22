Menu

Crime

Hamilton Police investigating fatal shooting on Mountain

By Shiona Thompson 900 CHML
Posted December 22, 2021 7:39 am
Hamilton Police are investigating city's 19th homicide of the year. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police are investigating city's 19th homicide of the year. Global News

Hamilton Police are investigating the city’s 19th homicide of the year after the fatal shooting of a young man on the Mountain, Tuesday night.

Detectives say a 24-year-old man was found lying in the driveway of his home on Darcy Court near Upper Wentworth and Mohawk about 9:30 PM.

He was rushed to hospital where he died a short time later.

Read more: Hamilton police say man ‘intentionally’ hit by car in Stoney Creek homicide

There is a heavy police presence in the area as they conduct a search for suspects and vehicle descriptions.

Investigators are also asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their video.

Read more: Man shot twice in downtown Hamilton early Friday

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Brewster at 905-546-4067.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at Crime Stoppers.

