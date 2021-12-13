Hamilton police investigate ‘suspicious death’ in Stoney Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they have begun a homicide investigation in Stoney Creek, just a kilometre north of Eastgate Square.

Just before 7 a.m. on Monday morning, the service revealed in a social media post a probe into the death of a man in his 20s near Barton and Covington streets.

“Major Crime and Fail to Remain (detectives) have been called in to investigate,” the tweet read.

More details are expected from police at a press conference just after 11 a.m.

More to come.

UPDATE: D/Sgt Bereziuk will provide an update on the City’s latest homicide at 11:00 a.m. at 2520 Barton St in #HamOnt. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 13, 2021