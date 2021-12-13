Menu

Crime

Hamilton police investigate ‘suspicious death’ in Stoney Creek

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 10:46 am
Hamilton police revealed their major crime and collision reconstruction units were called out to a location on Barton Street in Stoney Creek for a 'suspicious death' investigation. View image in full screen
Hamilton police revealed their major crime and collision reconstruction units were called out to a location on Barton Street in Stoney Creek for a 'suspicious death' investigation. Global News

Hamilton police say they have begun a homicide investigation in Stoney Creek, just a kilometre north of Eastgate Square.

Just before 7 a.m. on Monday morning, the service revealed in a social media post a probe into the death of a man in his 20s near Barton and Covington streets.

“Major Crime and Fail to Remain (detectives) have been called in to investigate,” the tweet read.

More details are expected from police at a press conference just after 11 a.m.

More to come.

