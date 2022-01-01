Mix of rain, snow and winter storms on the way for parts of B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A mix of rain, snow, high winds and winter storms will kick off the new year for British Columbians.

It’s a relief from the stretch of extreme cold the province has experienced for the last week and good news for skiers and snowboarders near the coast.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for the central and north coasts, Howe Sound, Whistler, Squamish and Sea to Sky region, with between 25 and 50 centimetres of snow in the forecast.

The dump will intensify on Saturday night and ease by Sunday evening, according to Environment Canada.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for the Peace River region, Williston, Teslin, Watson Lake and the Cassiar Mountains on Saturday as a storm moves across the southeastern Yukon and into the northern B.C. Interior.

Those areas can expect between 15 and 25 cm of snowfall that tapers off overnight, said Environment Canada.

Residents on the eastern side of Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver are advised to watch out for strong winds of 70 kilometres per hour — gusting up to 90 km/h — that could break tree branches or toss loose objects around.

As the temperatures rise in Vancouver, Environment Canada adds, rainfall could cause rapid melting of snow on the ground.

Both the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver areas have been put on winter storm watches.

Meanwhile, special weather statements warning of snowfall are in place for parts of the Interior, including the Nicola, Similkameen, Boundary, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, Shuswap and Columbia regions.

Between 20 and 40 cm of snow could fall in those areas between Saturday and Monday. The Fraser Canyon could see up to 50 cm. East Vancouver is also expecting between five and 15 cm.

Extreme cold warnings remain in only two parts of the province — Yoho-Kootenay Park and Elk Valley, which could see wind chill values of minus 35 on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to moderate in the afternoon.

The conditions have impacted road safety in several parts of the province.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Transportation advised against nonessential travel on portions of Highways 3, 16, 37 and 37A, and restricted the weight of vehicles allowed on Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet.

The City of Vancouver has also extended its own weather alert to Jan. 3, meaning warming centres will remain open.

Updated: In response to the extreme cold weather the City of Vancouver is extending the current alert until Jan 3. Warming centres remain open & we encourage anyone who is sleeping outside or out in the cold during the day to visit one of these centres. ➡️https://t.co/5rI5BVPYgd pic.twitter.com/3Kuvs21Fsf — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) January 1, 2022

