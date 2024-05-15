Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Union shocked SFU ending English, interpretation and translation programs

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 12:31 pm
2 min read
Unionized teaching staff at SFU said two major programs are being axed in the coming months. View image in full screen
Unionized teaching staff at SFU said two major programs are being axed in the coming months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Teaching Support Staff Union at Simon Fraser University said it is shocked that the post-secondary school will be ending several programs in the near future.

The union said the school is closing its interpretation and translation programs by next month, and the English Language and Culture program by the end of the summer.

Budget cuts are being credited as the reason for the closures, but the union said the school is withholding “critical financial information,” which is leading to questions as to why these specific programs have been targeted.

The Teaching Support Staff Union represents instructors who work in these programs, and they said they were lied to by the school.

“SFU assured its instructors and students that the academic mission of the university would not be affected by the budget cuts. (It) said instructors would not be impacted. (It) lied,” said Kayla Hilstob, chief steward of TSSU and PhD Student in the School of Communication.

Story continues below advertisement

“(The programs) are two of 23 programs offered by SFU Continuing Studies. They are the only two programs with instructors represented by a union and the only programs set to close.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The union said the interpretation and translation programs are vital for the country, as there are not many other programs like it around Canada.

“There is a shortage of interpreters and translators. A program closure would mean that basic services will become even less accessible to Chinese and Japanese speakers in B.C.,” said Silvia Xalabarde, the Society of Translators and Interpreters of BC’s president.

More on BC

Vancouver city councillor Lenny Zhou is an alumnus of the English Language and Culture program (ELC). He said it was a “pivotal stepping stone” in his integration into Canadian society as an international student and first-generation immigrant.

“I am forever grateful (to the program),” he said.

Trending Now

“I implore (SFU) to reconsider the decision to close this vital program. Let us work together to preserve the legacy of ELC and uphold its mission of fostering cultural understanding, academic excellence and global citizenship.”

The program has taught thousands of students in its 30 years of running.

Currently, the ELC program employs about 40 instructors, 18 with continuing status and 22 with temporary status.

Story continues below advertisement

All of those staff members received layoff notices on Tuesday, with termination by the end of the summer.

Global News has reached out to SFU for comment.

Click to play video: 'Report calls for more research and support for long COVID patients'
Report calls for more research and support for long COVID patients
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices