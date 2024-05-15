Menu

Environment

Mother bear that attacked woman in Squamish, B.C. won’t be killed

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2024 10:49 am
1 min read
RELATED: A Port Moody family was shocked to see that a hungry bear had torn a hole in their garage door trying to get at garbage cans within. WildSafe B.C.'s Gabriela De Romeri has some pointers on how people can avoid thes kinds of confrontations and protect the bears. – May 3, 2024
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says a bear that attacked a woman on a trail in the community of Squamish will not be captured or put down.

Officials say an investigation has determined that Friday’s attack was “defensive in nature.”

They say the woman was walking her dog along a trail when it went into thick brush.

She then noticed two bear cubs and was charged and bitten by the sow, which ran off.

Conservation officers have remained in the area for several days during their investigation, which included an assessment of the attack site and interviews with the victim.

The trails have since been reopened to the public, but officers are urging people to give bears plenty of space and to take precautions, such as carrying bear spray.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

