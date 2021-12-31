New Jersey Devils outscore Edmonton Oilers for OT win

Send this page to someone via email

Jack Hughes scored the overtime winner giving the New Jersey Devils a 6-5 decision over the Edmonton Oilers Friday afternoon.

“Sometimes, as much as you try to keep the puck out of your net it finds a way in, that’s what it was today,” head coach Dave Tippett said.

The teams combined for three goals in the first 3:05 of the game.

Jack Hughes ripped in a power play goal 1:38 in. Connor McDavid converted a pass from Ryan McLeod to make it 1-1, but Nico Hischier put the Devils back in front just 17 seconds later.

At the six-minute mark of the first, Kailer Yamamoto deflected a Slater Koekkoek point shot for his sixth of the season. Dawson Mercer flipped a shot past Mike Smith to give the Devils a 3-2 edge with 8:50 left in the first.

McDavid scored the only goal of the second period, taking a stretch pass from Duncan Keith and going in alone to beat Mackenzie Blackwood with a move to the forehand.

The Devils took the lead again five minutes into the third when Janne Kuokkanen ripped a long shot right under the crossbar. Less than two minutes later, Devin Shore chopped in a pass from McLeod to knot it at four.

With a delayed penalty coming to the Devils, Leon Draisaitl set up Yamamoto to give the Oilers their first lead with 11:42 left. Yegor Sharangovich sent the game to overtime by scoring with 31.5 ticks on the clock.

“Obviously, fighting back is never the way we want to be playing,” Connor McDavid said.

“But, it’s better to fight back than just roll over. So, I like the way we responded, need to find a way to make that a two-point game.”

One minute into overtime, Smith stopped Hughes on a breakaway. With 2:05 left, Hughes wristed a shot through a screen. Smith couldn’t corral it, and the puck flopped over the goal line for the game winner.

The Oilers, 18-12-1, will visit the New York Islanders on Saturday. The Face-off Show is on 630 CHED at 10:30 a.m. The game will start at noon.

“We got to get ready for it. We’ll take the point here and move on.” Tippett said.

The NHL announced that four Oilers games have been postponed. They are home games against the Islanders on Jan. 8, Minnesota on Jan. 12 and Vegas on Jan. 14, along with a game in Winnipeg on Jan. 16.