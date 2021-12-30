Edmonton Oilers’ Ryan McLeod to face his brother in New Jersey

Send this page to someone via email

The McLeod brothers will square off Friday afternoon in New Jersey when the Devils host the Edmonton Oilers.

It’ll be the first time Oilers centre Ryan will face his older brother Michael in an NHL game. Ryan said their parents will be in attendance.

“I think they’re trying to stay even in the middle. They’re pretty nervous for the moment. One of them is wearing an Oilers jersey, one of them is wearing a New Jersey jersey and an Oilers hat,” chuckled McLeod.

Ryan is 22 years old and was drafted 40th overall by the Oilers in 2018. Michael, 23, was taken 12th overall by the Devils in 2016. The two of them were teammates in the OHL for three seasons with the Mississauga Steelheads.

“It was a lot of fun. We got to live at home, too,” said McLeod.

The Oilers are getting reinforcements for the game.

Defencemen Darnell Nurse and William Lagesson and forward Jesse Puljujarvi are out of COVID protocol and have rejoined the club.

“You’re trying to stabilize your lineup a little bit. Obviously, Nursie carries a lot of minutes for our group,” said head coach Dave Tippett.

“(Puljujarvi) has had a good year, really good year. He drives our group with a lot of energy, strength, good forechecking.”

Tippett said Mike Smith will start in goal.

Defenceman Dmitry Samorukov was returned to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Catch the Oilers and Devils on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show Friday at 9:30 a.m. The game starts at 11 a.m.