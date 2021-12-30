SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Alberta officials hold COVID-19 cabinet committee meeting as province adds 4,000 cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2021 5:55 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Alberta’s top doctor warns province won’t know extent of Omicron’s impact until near the end of January' COVID-19: Alberta’s top doctor warns province won’t know extent of Omicron’s impact until near the end of January
WATCH (Dec. 28): Alberta's chief public health officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, provided an update on COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday and said that they won't know the full extent of hospitalizations and deaths from the Omicron variant until likely the end of January. However, she warned that, "Omicron is different" and that the province had never seen a higher positivity rate when compared to previous waves of COVID-19.

Alberta Health announced Thursday that about 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours. That’s a huge jump from the record-setting 2,775 new cases reported Wednesday.

On Thursday, Alberta’s positivity rate sat at approximately 30 per cent.

There were 371 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 48 being treated in ICU.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says in a post on social media that she’s taking part in a Thursday meeting to discuss the “latest development and trends” with the variant and to determine how to best protect Albertans.

She says that means Thursday’s scheduled COVID-19 update has been moved to Friday.

The cabinet committee is meeting hours after Alberta reported its highest single-day increase of new infections.

A record-setting 2,775 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing Alberta’s active total to almost 17,400 — more than double the amount from last Thursday.

Read more: COVID-19 positivity rate reaches levels Alberta has ‘never seen before’

The Omicron variant is driving rising infections across Canada, with other provinces also setting records.

A new study released in Ontario shows, despite reduced severity of Omicron to result in hospitalization or death, the impacts to the health-care system are likely to be significant.

Click to play video: 'Omicron symptoms, COVID-19 isolation causing staffing challenges within Alberta workforce' Omicron symptoms, COVID-19 isolation causing staffing challenges within Alberta workforce
Omicron symptoms, COVID-19 isolation causing staffing challenges within Alberta workforce

–With files from Emily Mertz, Global News

© 2021 The Canadian Press
