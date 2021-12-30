Alberta officials hold COVID-19 cabinet committee meeting as province adds 4,000 cases

Alberta Health announced Thursday that about 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours. That’s a huge jump from the record-setting 2,775 new cases reported Wednesday.
On Thursday, Alberta’s positivity rate sat at approximately 30 per cent.
There were 371 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 48 being treated in ICU.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw says in a post on social media that she’s taking part in a Thursday meeting to discuss the “latest development and trends” with the variant and to determine how to best protect Albertans.
She says that means Thursday’s scheduled COVID-19 update has been moved to Friday.
The cabinet committee is meeting hours after Alberta reported its highest single-day increase of new infections.
A record-setting 2,775 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing Alberta’s active total to almost 17,400 — more than double the amount from last Thursday.
The Omicron variant is driving rising infections across Canada, with other provinces also setting records.
A new study released in Ontario shows, despite reduced severity of Omicron to result in hospitalization or death, the impacts to the health-care system are likely to be significant.
–With files from Emily Mertz, Global News
