Alberta officials hold COVID-19 cabinet committee meeting as province adds 4,000 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health announced Thursday that about 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours. That’s a huge jump from the record-setting 2,775 new cases reported Wednesday.

On Thursday, Alberta’s positivity rate sat at approximately 30 per cent.

There were 371 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 48 being treated in ICU.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says in a post on social media that she’s taking part in a Thursday meeting to discuss the “latest development and trends” with the variant and to determine how to best protect Albertans.

She says that means Thursday’s scheduled COVID-19 update has been moved to Friday.

This afternoon, I will take part in a #COVID19AB cabinet committee meeting to discuss the latest developments and trends with the Omicron variant and the ongoing work to protect Albertans. Therefore, this afternoon’s scheduled live update will be moved to Friday, Dec. 31. (1/2) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) December 30, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The cabinet committee is meeting hours after Alberta reported its highest single-day increase of new infections.

A record-setting 2,775 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing Alberta’s active total to almost 17,400 — more than double the amount from last Thursday.

The Omicron variant is driving rising infections across Canada, with other provinces also setting records.

A new study released in Ontario shows, despite reduced severity of Omicron to result in hospitalization or death, the impacts to the health-care system are likely to be significant.

2:00 Omicron symptoms, COVID-19 isolation causing staffing challenges within Alberta workforce Omicron symptoms, COVID-19 isolation causing staffing challenges within Alberta workforce

–With files from Emily Mertz, Global News

Story continues below advertisement