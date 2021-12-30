Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Lower Mainland blanketed in white as 15-20 cm of snow falls across the region

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 1:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Lower Mainland blanketed in overnight snow fall' Lower Mainland blanketed in overnight snow fall
WATCH: Snow blankets Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

Lower Mainland residents awoke to a thick blanket of fluffy snow on Thursday, much to the delight of tobogganers and the chagrin of commuters.

“From late last evening here in the Vancouver area, until about 6, 6:30 a.m. this morning, we saw 15-20 cm in snow — a little more in pockets,” said Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga.

Higher elevation areas in the North Shore, Coquitlam and Guildford in Surrey were particularly hard hit, and drivers reported difficult conditions across the region.

Read more: Snowfall added to list of B.C. weather warnings as extreme cold persists

Police were called to a major crash overnight in Surrey on 176th Street near 97th Avenue, where a vehicle lost control in the bad weather, and was subsequently hit by another vehicle, leaving one person in hospital. Several other vehicles also lost control on the hill.

Story continues below advertisement

The Expo and Millennium SkyTrain lines were operating more slowly than usual due to the snow. However, the Canada Line was unaffected.

TransLink also warned of detours and delays across “much of” the bus system. Riders were urged to dress warmly and anticipate delays, and to also check TransLink’s Twitter account or its Next Bus website for updated information.

Trending Stories

City of Vancouver officials said that garbage collection would be temporarily suspended on Thursday and Friday due to icy conditions on side streets and lanes, and because sanitation crews were helping with snow clearing. Green bin collection was also suspended.

The City of Surrey also suspended waste collection on Thursday only.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Officials are urging people to check on elderly neighbours and friends during upcoming cold snap' Officials are urging people to check on elderly neighbours and friends during upcoming cold snap
Officials are urging people to check on elderly neighbours and friends during upcoming cold snap

Snowfall and arctic outflow warnings for Metro Vancouver were lifted on Thursday, and Madryga said the forecast for Thursday and Friday called for clear, but cold conditions.

The eastern Fraser Valley remained under an arctic outflow warning, with wind chill values forecast to reach -20 C or below.

Read more: British Columbians urged to check in on seniors as arctic air mass approaches

“Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if adequate precautions are not taken when outdoors. Any outdoor activity exposes you to an increased risk of frostbite,” warned Environment Canada.

“Minimize exposed skin with hats, scarves and mittens or gloves. Anyone who is not dressed warmly is at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in cold weather.”

Story continues below advertisement

Madryga said snow was forecast to return on Saturday, but that temperatures were expected to warm significantly into Sunday with the possibility of heavy rain.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Snow tagWeather tagTraffic tagBC weather tagWeather Warning tagRoad Conditions tagVancouver snow tagMetro Vancouver snow tagFraser Valley snow tagIcy tagLower Mainland snow tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers