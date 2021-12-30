Lower Mainland blanketed in white as 15-20 cm of snow falls across the region

Send this page to someone via email

Lower Mainland residents awoke to a thick blanket of fluffy snow on Thursday, much to the delight of tobogganers and the chagrin of commuters.

“From late last evening here in the Vancouver area, until about 6, 6:30 a.m. this morning, we saw 15-20 cm in snow — a little more in pockets,” said Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga.

Higher elevation areas in the North Shore, Coquitlam and Guildford in Surrey were particularly hard hit, and drivers reported difficult conditions across the region.

Police were called to a major crash overnight in Surrey on 176th Street near 97th Avenue, where a vehicle lost control in the bad weather, and was subsequently hit by another vehicle, leaving one person in hospital. Several other vehicles also lost control on the hill.

The Expo and Millennium SkyTrain lines were operating more slowly than usual due to the snow. However, the Canada Line was unaffected.

Due to road conditions, much of our bus service is experiencing significant delays. Check https://t.co/CuruCkzvjS before heading to the bus stop to check where your bus is & to avoid waiting in the cold as much as possible. ^DA — TransLink BC | Masks Mandatory (@TransLink) December 30, 2021

TransLink also warned of detours and delays across “much of” the bus system. Riders were urged to dress warmly and anticipate delays, and to also check TransLink’s Twitter account or its Next Bus website for updated information.

City of Vancouver officials said that garbage collection would be temporarily suspended on Thursday and Friday due to icy conditions on side streets and lanes, and because sanitation crews were helping with snow clearing. Green bin collection was also suspended.

The City of Surrey also suspended waste collection on Thursday only.

Snowfall and arctic outflow warnings for Metro Vancouver were lifted on Thursday, and Madryga said the forecast for Thursday and Friday called for clear, but cold conditions.

The eastern Fraser Valley remained under an arctic outflow warning, with wind chill values forecast to reach -20 C or below.

“Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if adequate precautions are not taken when outdoors. Any outdoor activity exposes you to an increased risk of frostbite,” warned Environment Canada.

“Minimize exposed skin with hats, scarves and mittens or gloves. Anyone who is not dressed warmly is at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in cold weather.”

Madryga said snow was forecast to return on Saturday, but that temperatures were expected to warm significantly into Sunday with the possibility of heavy rain.