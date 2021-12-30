Menu

Crime

26-year-old man charged after fatal summer crash in southern Alberta

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 11:05 am
File: An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
File: An RCMP officer's shoulder patch. Global News

RCMP have charged a 26-year-old man with a series of offences after a crash in June that took the life of a 28-year-old woman.

Austin Garding of Calgary, 26, faces six charges related to the June 8 crash, including impaired driving causing death.

Makayla Poland, 28, died at the scene of the crash after it happened shortly after midnight, RCMP said. She was also from the Calgary area.

Read more: Woman killed in southern Alberta collision, RCMP say

Police said the vehicle was travelling east on Big Rock Trail west of Okotoks, Alta., about two kilometres north of Highway 7, when it lost control.

Two other passengers were also injured: a 20-year-old man also sustained serious injuries and was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to a Calgary hospital, while a 28-year-old man was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Garding is set to appear in Okotoks provincial court on Jan. 14, 2022.

