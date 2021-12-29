Pointe-Claire, Que. shopping plaza evacuated for police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A West Island shopping centre was the scene of a bizarre incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Stores at Complexe Pointe-Claire in Pointe-Claire, Que., were evacuated for approximately an hour, leaving shoppers and store employees outside while police searched the area.

The SPVM responded to a threatening call around 11:45 a.m but could not provide many details except that a thorough search of the area was conducted before allowing stores to reopen.

It isn’t clear what exactly the threat was, but police say the matter was investigated and the case is closed.

It was business as usual by 1:45 in the afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement