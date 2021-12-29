Menu

Crime

Pointe-Claire, Que. shopping plaza evacuated for police investigation

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 4:51 pm
A Pointe-Claire shopping plaza was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon. December 29, 2021. View image in full screen
A Pointe-Claire shopping plaza was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon. December 29, 2021.

A West Island shopping centre was the scene of a bizarre incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Stores at Complexe Pointe-Claire in Pointe-Claire, Que., were evacuated for approximately an hour, leaving shoppers and store employees outside while police searched the area.

The SPVM responded to a threatening call around 11:45 a.m but could not provide many details except that a thorough search of the area was conducted before allowing stores to reopen.

It isn’t clear what exactly the threat was, but police say the matter was investigated and the case is closed.

It was business as usual by 1:45 in the afternoon.

