Canada

New Year’s Day 2022: What’s open and closed in Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 2:49 pm
Find out what is open and closed in Guelph.
Find out what is open and closed in Guelph. Global News

After Guelph residents ring in the new year, there will be plenty of closures and service reductions around the Royal City on Jan. 1, 2022.

On top of that, some businesses and government offices will also be closing their doors early on New Year’s Eve and keeping them closed until Jan. 4 due to statutory holiday rules.

Read more: Omicron spread puts New Year’s celebrations into question worldwide

Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect around Guelph this weekend.

Shopping

Stone Road Mall will close early at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and remain closed until Jan. 2.

Both Walmart locations in Guelph will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and reopen on Jan. 2 at 7 a.m.

Many grocery stores and retail businesses will be closed on New Year’s Day, along with all LCBO and Beer Store locations in Guelph.

The Rexall locations on Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street, along with their pharmacies, will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Shoppers Drug Mart on Eramosa Road will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight. Another location on Silvercreek Parkway is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Government facilities and services

City hall offices that have been closed since Dec. 24 will stay closed until Jan. 4. Most other city buildings, like the operations office, will be open on Dec. 31 and then closed until Jan. 4

All branches of the Guelph Public Library will be open on New Year’s Eve and closed on Jan. 1.

The Guelph Civic Museum will be closed from Dec. 30 to Jan. 3, and McCrae House will remain closed until Jan. 3.

Transit

Guelph Transit will be offering standard service on New Year’s Eve, and all rides after 7 p.m. are free.

Read more: Guelph Transit offers free rides for New Year’s, extends service past 2 a.m.

An hourly service will be provided on New Year’s Day from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

GO Transit is not offering free service on New Year’s Eve. The service will be running on a Saturday service on Jan. 1 and 3.

