Niagara police release video footage of armed robbery at St. Catharines home

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery at a home in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police say it happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Ernest Street and Dorothy Street, where a man in his 30s was about to leave for work when a male suspect got out of a car, armed with a black pistol, and demanded the keys to his SUV that was parked in the driveway.

The suspect struck the victim with the pistol, according to investigators, and the man handed his keys over.

Read more: Niagara woman charged in stabbing at Welland residential building

Police say the armed suspect threw the keys to a second male suspect, who got in the SUV and took off, while the armed suspect drove away in the car in which he’d arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

The whole interaction was captured on security video and police have released the footage, in which the man can be heard saying his wife and five-year-old child are upstairs and urging the suspect to “calm down” and “relax.”

Both suspects are described as about five feet 10 inches tall, between 18 and 25 years of age and wearing grey sweatshirts and sweatpants and black balaclavas.

Police say the victim was not injured, adding that it appears to have been a random incident.

Read more: Quebec man accused of using kitchen stool in Niagara Falls assault

No description of the suspect vehicle is available, but the stolen SUV is described as a blue 2006 Land Rover – Range Rover Sport with the Ontario licence plate CRVD937.

Residents and businesses in the area around Ernest Street and Dorothy Street, which is west of Lake Street and north of Scott Street, are being asked to review any security camera footage for suspicious activity between 6:45 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information can call Niagara police at 905-688-4111 ext. 1009482, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).