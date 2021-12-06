Menu

Comments

Crime

Quebec man accused of using kitchen stool in Niagara Falls assault

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 4:16 pm
Police have charged a man from Quebec with aggravated assault after an incident at a Niagara Falls home on Dec. 5, 2021. View image in full screen
Police have charged a man from Quebec with aggravated assault after an incident at a Niagara Falls home on Dec. 5, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Quebec man is facing an aggravated assault charge after allegedly hitting another man with a stool amid an argument at a Niagara Falls residence on Sunday.

Police say the incident happened sometime overnight at a home near Lamont Avenue and Mundare Crescent.

The 40-year-old victim was transported to an out of town hospital with a serious head injury just after 3 a.m.

Read more: 2 charged in connection with fatal Hagersville, Ont. ‘fail to remain’ crash

“The initial investigation by officers determined that an argument had escalated to violence and the victim was struck with a kitchen stool,” Niagara Regional Police said in a statement.

The 32-year-old from Normandin, Que., made a court appearance in Hamilton on Sunday and remains in custody as of Monday awaiting another hearing in St. Catharines, according to police.

