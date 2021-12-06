2 charged in connection with fatal Hagersville, Ont. ‘fail to remain’ crash

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision in April in Haldimand County that killed 23-year-old Alexander Dalton, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Investigators say Dalton was riding a motorcycle prior to a crash involving a pickup and an SUV around 9 p.m. on April 23 on King Street West in Hagersville.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The investigation, thus far, has determined the motorcyclist was travelling westbound on King Street West near Sarah Street when it was struck by a westbound 2001 blue Chevrolet Tahoe SUV causing the motorcyclist to be ejected,” OPP said in a statement the day after the crash.

“The involved SUV had fled the scene.”

The Chevy would be later found abandoned on Ojibway Road.

OPP say the accused are both 25-year-olds from Oshweken, Ont., with one facing a public mischief offence and the other charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and they are still seeking the driver of the Tahoe.

Family members made an appeal via social media on Monday for anyone with information to come forward to assist in identifying the driver of the Chevy.

Arrests have been made in the fail-to-remain collision death of Alex Dalton of Hagersville in April, but this remains an ongoing investigation. Today, an appeal from Alex's family to those responsible for his death. ^dr pic.twitter.com/a6z19YjJ39 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 6, 2021

