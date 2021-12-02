COVID-19: Ontario to make single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine available, Moore says

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said on Thursday that a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was going to be made available and could be requested through local public health agencies. “We do think it’s inferior to the mRNA (vaccine)” he said, adding “but it is a tool that can be used in Ontario with those caveats of informed consent.” The vaccine will be available for those 18 and older, people with an allergy to mRNA vaccines or at the request of someone who has not yet been vaccinated.