Niagara woman charged in stabbing at Welland residential building

Niagara Regional Police say a “deteriorating” association between two neighbours led to a stabbing incident at a Welland multi-unit residential building on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say the occurrence was reported to police after the 20-year-old victim arrived at a hospital with a stab wound to his face.

It’s alleged the pair had an argument tied to a number of complaints including excessive noise at the property on Niagara Street and West Main Street.

“The victim was confronted by the female suspect in the common area of the building while she was holding a knife,” Niagara police said in a release.

“The victim was subsequently stabbed.”

A 28-year-old woman from Welland is facing a charge of assault with a weapon and will make a court appearance on Wednesday.