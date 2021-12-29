Menu

Crime

Police rule suspicious death a homicide, 4th Halifax-area killing since Nov. 13

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 11:44 am
The suspicious death of a man found in a car in Lake Loon has been ruled a homicide. View image in full screen
The suspicious death of a man found in a car in Lake Loon has been ruled a homicide. Neil Benedict/Global News

Police say the suspicious death of a 28-year-old man in Lake Loon, N.S., last week has been ruled a homicide.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Lake Loon Road Thursday at 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 23.

There, they found a deceased man in a vehicle whose death was later ruled a homicide. Police did not identify the man.

Read more: Police in Halifax investigating suspicious death after man found dead in vehicle

“The investigation is ongoing and is being supported by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office and the RCMP Forensic Identification Services,” the release said.

Police have not said if the man’s death is connected to numerous other violent incidents that occurred in Nova Scotia in recent weeks.

Since Nov. 13, there have been three other homicides in the Halifax area: Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas, Vincent Lamont Beals, and, most recently, eight-year-old Lee-Marion Cain.

Read more: N.S. pilot honours 8-year-old shooting victim with tribute in the sky

A province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in Thomas’s homicide and police have arrested two suspects in Beals’s case. Police are still searching for suspects in Lee-Marion’s death.

There have also been multiple shootings reported recently in Dartmouth and North Preston.

