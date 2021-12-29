Police rule suspicious death a homicide, 4th Halifax-area killing since Nov. 13

Send this page to someone via email

Police say the suspicious death of a 28-year-old man in Lake Loon, N.S., last week has been ruled a homicide.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Lake Loon Road Thursday at 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 23.

There, they found a deceased man in a vehicle whose death was later ruled a homicide. Police did not identify the man.



“The investigation is ongoing and is being supported by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office and the RCMP Forensic Identification Services,” the release said.

Police have not said if the man’s death is connected to numerous other violent incidents that occurred in Nova Scotia in recent weeks.

Since Nov. 13, there have been three other homicides in the Halifax area: Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas, Vincent Lamont Beals, and, most recently, eight-year-old Lee-Marion Cain.

A province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in Thomas’s homicide and police have arrested two suspects in Beals’s case. Police are still searching for suspects in Lee-Marion’s death.

There have also been multiple shootings reported recently in Dartmouth and North Preston.