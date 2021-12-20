Man charged with murder, woman with accessory after fact, in Dartmouth killing

A man and woman have been charged in the homicide of Vincent Lamont Beals that occurred last week in Dartmouth, said Halifax Regional Police Monday.
In a release, police said the man and woman were arrested in Annapolis Royal, N.S. without incident on Sunday morning.
Police charged 27-year-old Tyere Divell Brushett with first-degree murder and three breaches of a court order, and 20-year-old Tatiana Faye-Anne Cox with accessory after the fact to murder.
On Dec. 16, the body of the 47-year-old victim was found at a residence on Kennedy Drive around 7:15 a.m.
Following an autopsy, police ruled Beals’ death as a homicide.
At this time, investigators say this is not a random incident and they are not looking for any other suspects.
Homicide victim identified as man awaiting trial on sexual assault charges
