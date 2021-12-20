Menu

Crime

Man charged with murder, woman with accessory after fact, in Dartmouth killing

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 11:37 am
Photo of police in front of the residence on Kennedy Drive in Dartmouth. View image in full screen
Photo of police in front of the residence on Kennedy Drive in Dartmouth. Callum Smith/Global News

A man and woman have been charged in the homicide of Vincent Lamont Beals that occurred last week in Dartmouth, said Halifax Regional Police Monday.

In a release, police said the man and woman were arrested in Annapolis Royal, N.S. without incident on Sunday morning.

Police charged 27-year-old Tyere Divell Brushett with first-degree murder and three breaches of a court order, and 20-year-old Tatiana Faye-Anne Cox with accessory after the fact to murder.

Read more: Halifax police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth

On Dec. 16, the body of the 47-year-old victim was found at a residence on Kennedy Drive around 7:15 a.m.

Following an autopsy, police ruled Beals’ death as a homicide.

At this time, investigators say this is not a random incident and they are not looking for any other suspects.

Click to play video: 'Homicide victim identified as man awaiting trial on sexual assault charges' Homicide victim identified as man awaiting trial on sexual assault charges
Homicide victim identified as man awaiting trial on sexual assault charges – Nov 15, 2021

 

