Halifax police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Regional Police are investigating what they say is a suspicious death in Dartmouth.

In a release, police said they responded to the report at a residence on Kennedy Drive around 7:15 a.m.

“At this time, Kennedy Drive is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic to allow officers to conduct the investigation,” said police.

Halifax police provided no other details concerning the death and said that the investigation is in the early stages.

2:00 Homicide victim identified as man awaiting trial on sexual assault charges Homicide victim identified as man awaiting trial on sexual assault charges – Nov 15, 2021