Halifax police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating what they say is a suspicious death in Dartmouth.
In a release, police said they responded to the report at a residence on Kennedy Drive around 7:15 a.m.
“At this time, Kennedy Drive is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic to allow officers to conduct the investigation,” said police.
Halifax police provided no other details concerning the death and said that the investigation is in the early stages.
