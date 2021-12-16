Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 8:57 am
Halifax Regional Police file image. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police file image. Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating what they say is a suspicious death in Dartmouth.

In a release, police said they responded to the report at a residence on Kennedy Drive around 7:15 a.m.

Read more: Halifax police investigate shots fired, vehicle hit and run

“At this time, Kennedy Drive is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic to allow officers to conduct the investigation,” said police.

Trending Stories

Halifax police provided no other details concerning the death and said that the investigation is in the early stages.

Click to play video: 'Homicide victim identified as man awaiting trial on sexual assault charges' Homicide victim identified as man awaiting trial on sexual assault charges
Homicide victim identified as man awaiting trial on sexual assault charges – Nov 15, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
halifax police tagHalifax crime tagDartmouth Suspicious Death tagsuspicious death Nova Scotia tagHalifax Suspicious Death tagHalifax police suspicious death tagsuspicious death case NS tagsuspicious death Dartmouth Kennedy Drive tagsuspicious death in Dartmouth NS tagsuspicious death investigation Dartmouth tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers