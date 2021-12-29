Kitchener woman arrested after newborn baby abandoned at side of road

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a Kitchener woman is facing multiple charges after a baby was abandoned outside a home in the Rockway area late Monday morning.

They say that shortly after 11 a.m., multiple residents called to report that a woman had left a newborn in a stroller at the side of the road near Dixon and Eckert streets.

Police say the child was located safely before being assessed by paramedics.

They say the woman attempted to take off but several area residents helped officers track her down.

Police say one person tried to stop her but was threatened.

Story continues below advertisement

A 32-year-old Kitchener woman is facing several charges, including abandoning a child, uttering threats to cause death and breach of probation.