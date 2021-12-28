Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

NHL postpones 9 Canadian games due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2021 5:47 pm
Click to play video: 'NHL, players’ association announce 4-day shutdown ending Boxing Day' NHL, players’ association announce 4-day shutdown ending Boxing Day
WATCH: NHL, players’ association announce 4-day shutdown ending Boxing Day – Dec 21, 2021

The National Hockey League says it will be rescheduling nine upcoming games involving Canadian teams due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities.

The league says four home games featuring the Montreal Canadiens — Jan. 4 vs. Washington, Jan. 6 vs. Toronto, Jan. 8 vs. Buffalo and Jan. 10 vs. Columbus — will be moved to yet-to-be-determined dates later this season when restrictions may be eased or lifted.

As well, the Bruins-Canadiens game slated for Jan. 12, at Montreal’s Bell Centre is being moved to Boston. The league says a make-up home date in Montreal will be announced at a later date.

Trending Stories

Read more: NHL resumes play Tuesday after 6-day break, postpones 3 more games

Two Winnipeg Jets’ home games — Jan. 8 vs. Seattle and Jan. 10 vs. Minnesota — will also be rescheduled, as will the New Year’s Eve games featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Ottawa Senators and the Jets at the Calgary Flames.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Jan. 3 home game, vs. Carolina will also require a make-up date.

The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks were left out of the league’s rescheduling announcement.

Also Tuesday, the NHL announced it had postponed Wednesday’s Detroit Red Wings-New York Islanders game on Long Island due to COVID-related issues affecting both clubs.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagNHL tagWinnipeg Jets tagMontreal Canadiens tagToronto Maple Leafs tagNHL COVID-19 taghockey games postponed taghockey attendance restrictions tagnhl canada games tagnhl canada games postponed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers