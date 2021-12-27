Menu

Comments

Crime

Arson causes ‘extensive damage’ to vehicle in Toronto, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 6:14 pm
Police released this image of a suspect. View image in full screen
Police released this image of a suspect. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect after an arson caused “extensive damage” to a vehicle on Monday.

Police said emergency crews were called at 1:10 p.m. to a fire in the area of Queen Street West and Augusta Avenue, just west of Spadina Avenue.

Police said a person lit a fire on the side of a building, which then spread to a vehicle that was parked.

Read more: Man charged after alleged voyeurism incident at Humber College in Toronto

The fire caused “extensive damage” to the vehicle, police said.

Police described the suspect as having a medium to large build and was wearing dark shoes, dark pants, a grey hoodie and an orange jacket.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

