Snowfall warning issued for most of southern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Heavy snowfall is on the way for most of southern Manitoba.

Environment Canada is warning upwards of 20 centimetres of snow could fall between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The snow is expected taper off through Monday from west to east.

Here are the areas under snowfall warning;

Brandon – Neepawa – Carberry – Treherne

City of Winnipeg

Dugald – Beausejour – Grand Beach

Killarney – Pilot Mound – Manitou

Melita – Boissevain – Turtle Mountain Provincial Park

Minnedosa – Riding Mountain National Park

Morden – Winkler – Altona – Morris

Portage la Prairie – Headingley – Brunkild – Carman

Selkirk – Gimli – Stonewall – Woodlands

Sprague – Northwest Angle Provincial Forest

Steinbach – St. Adolphe – Emerson – Vita – Richer

Virden – Souris

On top of the snow, 60 km/h winds are also expected to reduce visibility.

Story continues below advertisement

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the weather agency said in a statement.

If you need to head out, you can check out the latest road conditions on the 511 Manitoba website.