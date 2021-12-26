Menu

Snowfall warning issued for most of southern Manitoba

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted December 26, 2021 6:28 pm
A snow plow clears the Perimeter Highway in East St. Paul, Manitoba. View image in full screen
A snow plow clears the Perimeter Highway in East St. Paul, Manitoba. Corey Callaghan/Global News

Heavy snowfall is on the way for most of southern Manitoba.

Environment Canada is warning upwards of 20 centimetres of snow could fall between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The snow is expected taper off through Monday from west to east.

Read more: Winnipeg mayor says he agrees sidewalk clearing an issue, wants to work out kinks

Here are the areas under snowfall warning;

  • Brandon – Neepawa – Carberry – Treherne
  • City of Winnipeg
  • Dugald – Beausejour – Grand Beach
  • Killarney – Pilot Mound – Manitou
  • Melita – Boissevain – Turtle Mountain Provincial Park
  • Minnedosa – Riding Mountain National Park
  • Morden – Winkler – Altona – Morris
  • Portage la Prairie – Headingley – Brunkild – Carman
  • Selkirk – Gimli – Stonewall – Woodlands
  • Sprague – Northwest Angle Provincial Forest
  • Steinbach – St. Adolphe – Emerson – Vita – Richer
  • Virden – Souris
On top of the snow, 60 km/h winds are also expected to reduce visibility.

Read more: Manitoba needs above-average snowfall to balance out effects of summer drought: minister

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the weather agency said in a statement.

If you need to head out, you can check out the latest road conditions on the 511 Manitoba website.

