Snowfall warning issued for most of southern Manitoba

Heavy snowfall is on the way for most of southern Manitoba.
Environment Canada is warning upwards of 20 centimetres of snow could fall between Sunday night and Monday morning.
The snow is expected taper off through Monday from west to east.
Here are the areas under snowfall warning;
- Brandon – Neepawa – Carberry – Treherne
- City of Winnipeg
- Dugald – Beausejour – Grand Beach
- Killarney – Pilot Mound – Manitou
- Melita – Boissevain – Turtle Mountain Provincial Park
- Minnedosa – Riding Mountain National Park
- Morden – Winkler – Altona – Morris
- Portage la Prairie – Headingley – Brunkild – Carman
- Selkirk – Gimli – Stonewall – Woodlands
- Sprague – Northwest Angle Provincial Forest
- Steinbach – St. Adolphe – Emerson – Vita – Richer
- Virden – Souris
Trending Stories
On top of the snow, 60 km/h winds are also expected to reduce visibility.
“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the weather agency said in a statement.
If you need to head out, you can check out the latest road conditions on the 511 Manitoba website.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments