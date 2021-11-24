Menu

Politics

Winnipeg mayor says he agrees sidewalk clearing an issue, wants to work out kinks

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 12:24 pm
Deep snow is seen along a Winnipeg sidewalk in this file photo. View image in full screen
Deep snow is seen along a Winnipeg sidewalk in this file photo. Gage Fletcher / Global News/file

Winnipeg’s mayor says he’s heard concerns from residents about sidewalks not getting cleared quickly enough after a recent dumping of snow, and that the city will continue to work out the kinks with its snow-clearing program.

Brian Bowman told 680 CJOB there have been recent policy changes when it comes to snow removal, but there’s no monetary limit on snow-clearing budgets.

The work, he said, should only stop when policies are met, not when a certain cost is incurred.

Read more: City's focus on clearing streets over sidewalks frustrating for Winnipeggers with mobility issues

“I think Winnipeggers have high expectations for snow clearing,” the mayor said.

“We are a winter city, and we accept that as a council. That scrutiny is something that is shared by members of council and myself.”

Bowman said he shares Winnipeggers’ concerns that sidewalks were impassable for many, especially those with disabilities and the elderly.

“We wanted to make sure the sidewalks for those P1 (streets), especially around transit stops, are prioritized.”

Click to play video: 'Seniors’ advocate worried about sidewalk plowing' Seniors’ advocate worried about sidewalk plowing
Seniors’ advocate worried about sidewalk plowing – Nov 16, 2021

Last week, a man who uses a wheelchair told Global News the sidewalk situation is an annual complaint for Winnipeggers with mobility issues.

“It’s an issue every year. It basically traps people in their homes if they have any mobility issues, and it’s just not fair,” Allen Mankewich said.

“I’m not sure why we prioritize streets so heavily when a 3,000-pound car can plow through snow a lot easier than someone on a wheelchair or a scooter, or someone who uses a cane to get around.”

Click to play video: 'Snow clearing concerns' Snow clearing concerns
Snow clearing concerns – Nov 15, 2021

 

