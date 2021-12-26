Halifax RCMP investigating shooting in North Preston

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax District RCMP is investigating a shooting in North Preston on Sunday.

They received a report of a shooting near the intersection of Downey Road and Simmonds Road at 1:39 a.m. that resulted in a vehicle being damaged.

No one was injured, said the RCMP, but a man was seen running from the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP or anonymously call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

