Crime

Halifax RCMP investigating shooting in North Preston

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 26, 2021 12:48 pm
Halifax RCMP investigating shooting in North Preston - image View image in full screen
Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Halifax District RCMP is investigating a shooting in North Preston on Sunday.

They received a report of a shooting near the intersection of Downey Road and Simmonds Road at 1:39 a.m. that resulted in a vehicle being damaged.

READ MORE: 8-year-old boy killed after being shot in car, Halifax police say

No one was injured, said the RCMP, but a man was seen running from the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP or anonymously call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Support for North Preston being rallied after 8-year-old boy killed in shooting' Support for North Preston being rallied after 8-year-old boy killed in shooting
Support for North Preston being rallied after 8-year-old boy killed in shooting
