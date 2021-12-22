Menu

Crime

Halifax police to hold news conference after shooting death of young boy

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 11:46 am
Police investigate in Dartmouth after a young boy was killed in a shooting. View image in full screen
Police investigate in Dartmouth after a young boy was killed in a shooting. Reynold Gregor/Global News

Halifax Regional Police will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon, the day after a young boy was killed in a shooting in Dartmouth.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will be live streamed here.

Officers responded to a call in the 0-1000 block of Windmill Road just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died. The IWK Health Centre pediatric hospital in Halifax was briefly placed under lockdown.

Read more: Boy killed in Dartmouth shooting, police looking for video from area

There was also a heavy police presence on Windmill Road, which is a mostly commercial and industrial area, as police investigated.

Police said Tuesday the homicide investigation is in its early stages and are asking anyone with information or video from the area to call (902) 490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

In a tweet, anti-violence activist Quentrel Provo said the boy was his cousin, who was just eight years old and “full of love and life.”

“Heartbroken beyond words,” he wrote.

‘A tough Christmas’

In an interview Wednesday, Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said he was extremely saddened by the news of the boy’s death.

“It makes me feel very physically ill and so disheartened to see a young life snuffed out for no reason,” he said. “It’s just really really tough, I know, for everybody to comprehend.”

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said the community is ready to ‘put their arms around’ the grieving family. View image in full screen
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said the community is ready to ‘put their arms around’ the grieving family. Callum Smith/Global News

He is encouraging anyone with information to contact the police.

Savage said the community was already going through a difficult time during the pandemic and the young boy’s death is another blow.

“It’s a tough Christmas … there’s just a lot of sadness,” he said.

“To the family, I just offer my deepest sympathies, and prayers, and best wishes. And I know that the whole community wants to put their arms around this family and provide support.”

