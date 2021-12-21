Boy killed in Dartmouth shooting, police looking for video from area

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a young boy has been killed in a shooting in Dartmouth.

Officers responded to a call in the 0-1000 block of Windmill Road just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

“A young boy was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died from his injuries,” police wrote in a news release.

Police say the homicide investigation is in its early stages and are asking anyone with information or video from the area to call (902) 490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

“We are making every effort possible to further this investigation. Our thoughts are with the family for their tragic loss,” the release read.

Advertisement