Canada

Boy killed in Dartmouth shooting, police looking for video from area

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 5:43 pm
Halifax Regional Police
Halifax Regional Police say a young boy has been killed in a shooting in Dartmouth. File/Global Halifax

Halifax Regional Police say a young boy has been killed in a shooting in Dartmouth.

Officers responded to a call in the 0-1000 block of Windmill Road just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: Dartmouth home damaged by gunfire: Halifax police

“A young boy was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died from his injuries,” police wrote in a news release.

Trending Stories

Police say the homicide investigation is in its early stages and are asking anyone with information or video from the area to call (902) 490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

“We are making every effort possible to further this investigation. Our thoughts are with the family for their tragic loss,” the release read.

