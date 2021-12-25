Man in custody after allegedly uttering threats on Christmas Eve in Cochrane: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man remains in custody after a Friday evening incident in the Town of Cochrane.

Around 5:10 p.m., Cochrane RCMP went to a home on Fireside Bend in the south end of the town for a call involving someone uttering threats.

Additional resources were called in to help with the situation, including the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team and RCMP police dog services.

Some residents in the area close to the incident were evacuated from their homes as a safety precaution, while others in the vicinity were asked to remain in their homes until further notice.

Around 8:40 p.m., police arrested a man in his 30s. The man will be held in custody until he can be seen by a judge.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP said more information about the incident and the identity of the accused will be released when criminal charges are laid before the court.

1:31 ASIRT investigating after police fatally shoot man following standoff in Cochrane ASIRT investigating after police fatally shoot man following standoff in Cochrane – Dec 7, 2019