Crime

Man in custody after allegedly uttering threats on Christmas Eve in Cochrane: RCMP

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 25, 2021 2:37 pm
A shot of an RCMP truck. View image in full screen
File: The side of an RCMP truck. Global News

A man remains in custody after a Friday evening incident in the Town of Cochrane.

Around 5:10 p.m., Cochrane RCMP went to a home on Fireside Bend in the south end of the town for a call involving someone uttering threats.

Read more: ‘A very real danger’: 3 Calgarians charged after Cochrane RCMP find gun, drugs in car

Additional resources were called in to help with the situation, including the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team and RCMP police dog services.

Some residents in the area close to the incident were evacuated from their homes as a safety precaution, while others in the vicinity were asked to remain in their homes until further notice.

Around 8:40 p.m., police arrested a man in his 30s. The man will be held in custody until he can be seen by a judge.

The RCMP said more information about the incident and the identity of the accused will be released when criminal charges are laid before the court.

Click to play video: 'ASIRT investigating after police fatally shoot man following standoff in Cochrane' ASIRT investigating after police fatally shoot man following standoff in Cochrane
ASIRT investigating after police fatally shoot man following standoff in Cochrane – Dec 7, 2019
