‘A very real danger’: 3 Calgarians charged after Cochrane RCMP find gun, drugs in car

Three Calgary men are facing charges after Cochrane RCMP found a loaded handgun and drugs in a car on Monday.

The suspicious vehicle was spotted in a parking lot off of Highway 1A by an off-duty officer, and when police went to stop the vehicle, the RCMP said it rammed a police cruiser “in an attempt to escape.”

Officers were able to surround the vehicle and take the suspects — all three people inside the car — into custody.

Police found what they believe to be cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and a loaded nine-millimetre handgun in the vehicle.

Police charged Deng Keuch, 23, with 20 offences, including weapon possession, possession of stolen property, drug possession and eight breaches of release conditions. Keuch was remanded into custody for court on March 23.

Mark Ture, 21, was charged with 11 offences, including drug possession, weapon possession, five breaches of release conditions, driving offences and assault with a weapon on a police officer. Ture was remanded into custody for court on March 23.

RCMP charged Gach Manyel, 22, with nine offences, including drug possession, weapon possession and four breaches of release conditions. Manyel was released on $1,000 bail with conditions and is scheduled for court on March 30.

“These three individuals presented a very real danger to the community,” Cpl. Troy Savnkoff said in a news release on Tuesday.

“We are thankful that we were able to disrupt whatever plans they may have had.” Tweet This