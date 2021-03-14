Cochrane RCMP look for tips after 2 children related to ‘volatile court battle’ taken from home

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Cochrane need help finding two kids they believe were abducted by their aunt and grandmother, according to a news release issued Sunday.

Police responded to a report of two missing girls and two missing women on March 13.

RCMP believe Leonine O’Driscoll-Zak, 5, and Wyatt O’Driscoll-Zak, 2, are with their grandmother Therese O’Driscoll, 68, and their aunt Alison O’Driscoll, 38.

Police say all four were last seen at the children’s home in Cochrane on Friday, March 12 at 9:30 a.m.

Officers don’t believe the children are in danger, adding that this situation is the result of a “volatile court battle.” RCMP have not been able to reach the adults involved.

Descriptions

Leonine is four-feet tall and 60 pounds, and has a slim build, blue eyes and long blond hair.

Wyatt is three-feet tall and 40 pounds, and has a slim build, blue eyes and long blond hair.

Leonine O’Driscoll-Zak, 5 and Wyatt O’Driscoll-Zak, 2. Alberta RCMP

Therese is five-feet-two-inches tall and 119 pounds, and has a slim build, medium-length grey hair and blue eyes.

Alison is five-feet-three-inches tall and 119 pounds, and has a slim build, long brown hair and blue eyes.

Therese O’Driscoll, 68, and Alison O’Driscoll, 38. Alberta RCMP

If you have information on their location, contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

