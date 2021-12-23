World junior pre-tournament game between Czech Republic and Switzerland cancelled due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Thursday’s world junior hockey championship pre-tournament game between the Czech Republic and Switzerland has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Hockey Canada announced the cancellation on Twitter, but did not provide details on which team or how many players are affected by the protocols.

UPDATE | Today's pre-tournament game between Czechia and Switzerland at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Red Deer has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols. 🇨🇿🇨🇭

#WorldJuniors

Canada is scheduled to open its tournament against the Czechs on Boxing Day at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The Canadians were set to face Russia in a pre-tournament game Thursday evening in Edmonton.