Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

World junior pre-tournament game between Czech Republic and Switzerland cancelled due to COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2021 4:01 pm
Thursday's world junior hockey championship pre-tournament game between the Czech Republic and Switzerland has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols. View image in full screen
Thursday's world junior hockey championship pre-tournament game between the Czech Republic and Switzerland has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols. Getty Images

Thursday’s world junior hockey championship pre-tournament game between the Czech Republic and Switzerland has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Hockey Canada announced the cancellation on Twitter, but did not provide details on which team or how many players are affected by the protocols.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada is scheduled to open its tournament against the Czechs on Boxing Day at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Trending Stories

Read more: Capacity at world junior games cut in half after Alberta announces new COVID-19 restrictions

The Canadians were set to face Russia in a pre-tournament game Thursday evening in Edmonton.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID tagEdmonton sports tagAlberta Coronavirus tagRed Deer tagWorld Juniors tagWorld Junior Hockey Championship tagcovid sports tag2022 world juniors tagWorld Juniors Alberta tagWorld juniors pretournament tagWorld juniots game cancelled tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers